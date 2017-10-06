Large hailstones, damaging winds on the way

A severe storm warning has been issued for Lismore.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the storms were likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill

Unplug computers and appliances

Avoid using the phone during the storm

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:45 pm.

