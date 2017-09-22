29°
Large hailstones and damaging winds likely: BoM warning

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Nymboida, Bellingen, Dorrigo, Ebor, Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing .

It says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hail stones and damaging winds over the next few hours.

The State Emergency Service advise:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8m away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due at 4.30pm.

