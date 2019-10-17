Large hail and damaging winds predicted across region

Storms are forecast in the region this afternoon.

UPDATE 4.06pm: A SEVERE storm warning has been expanded to cover all of the Northern Rivers, including Lismore, Grafton, Tenterfield, Yamba, Maclean and Woolgoolga.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Original story: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the region this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning for the storm, with large hailstones and damaging winds, in the Northern Rivers, Northern Tablelands, and parts of the Mid north Coast and North West Slopes and Plains forecast districts.

Locations which may be affected in the next few hours include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Armidale, Tenterfield and Dorrigo.

Weatherzone said potentially severe thunderstorms are developing in parts of NSW and Queensland, with warnings in place for parts of both states.

They said a low pressure trough interacting with moisture-laden air is causing storms to develop over eastern Australia today.