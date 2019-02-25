Menu
Large fire breaks out at Sunshine Coast Turf Club

Ashley Carter
by
25th Feb 2019 7:25 AM | Updated: 8:18 AM
EMERGENCY services rushed to the Sunshine Coast Turf Club early this morning after a large fire broke out at an office building.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said five crews were called to the stables on Pierce Ave, Meridan Plains about 12.40am.

When firefighters arrived, a building approximately 10x4m was well-alight.

Firefighters remained on scene until about 2.30am.

Paramedics remained on standby but no patients required transport to hospital, a Queensland Ambulance representative said.

Turf Club chairman Peter Boyce said no one was injured in the incident and it was suspected to have been an electrical fire.

He said CEO John Miller was "shocked" at what had happened.

"It's just terrible," he said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said fire investigators would return to the scene later this morning to try and determine the cause.

More to come.

