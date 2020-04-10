Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PERFECT RELEASE: Lismore Workers Golf Club will be in full swing this Easter weekend. Photo file.
PERFECT RELEASE: Lismore Workers Golf Club will be in full swing this Easter weekend. Photo file.
Sport

Large fields expected on Lismore golf course this weekend

Mitchell Craig
10th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIG numbers are expected to hit Lismore Workers Golf Club this weekend as the club continues to operate under restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club cancelled its annual Easter tournament which usually attracts over 200 competitors on Friday and Saturday of the long weekend.

Lismore Golf Club professional Peter Jaeger said other competition and social play would continue while strict rules were in place for the safety of its golfers.

“We’re still running two separate competitions this weekend and we’ve got 166 booked in for Saturday,” Jaeger said.

“They’re only allowed to play in groups of two and all the social distancing measures are in place.

“I think everyone is just keen to get out of the house for a few hours but they still have to play by the rules.”

Golf clubs were temporarily closed across the state last week before the NSW Office of Sport backflipped on the decision.

Northern Rivers golf clubs were back up and running by Friday and have been operating without incident since.

“I was really surprised when it got shutdown because it’s definitely a safe form of exercise,” Jaeger said.

“There hasn’t been any issues here and it all comes down to everyone doing the right thing.

“Most of our regulars are back playing and it’s a release for a lot of people on the mental health side of things.

“It’s taking people about three hours to get around the course; they’re just enjoying the fresh air and don’t really care how bad they’re hitting the ball at the moment.”

For tee off times and more information phone the pro shop on 6621 6016.

golf nsw lismore workers golf club nsw office of sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        premium_icon COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        News THE Easter holiday period marks a “crucial” moment in preventing the spread of the virus on the Northern Rivers.

        Premier calls boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

        premium_icon Premier calls boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

        News EIGHT year old Ollie wrote a letter to Gladys Berejiklian saying he would leave...

        Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

        News THE Byron and Tweed shires hold the lion’s share of cases in Northern NSW.

        INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        premium_icon INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        News SOME of Ballina Council’s biggest projects have been put on hold in an effort to...