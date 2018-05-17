Menu
Multiple laned of the Bruxner Hwy have been affected by a large diesel spill.
Multiple laned of the Bruxner Hwy have been affected by a large diesel spill. Daniel Perrin /TWE
Large diesel spill slows Bruxner Hwy traffic

Liana Turner
17th May 2018 10:26 AM

TRAFFIC is being affected in both directions of the Bruxner Highway after a large diesel spill.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said crews arrived at the scene about 9.50am.

He said the spill stretched for about 1km between Lindendale Rd and McLeans Ridges Rd at Wollongbar.

Multiple lanes in both directions have been affected.

He said it appeared a utility carrying a diesel drum in its tray was the source of the spill.

The ute's driver was alerted to the leak by motorists travelling behind them, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Rescue crew is also helping to contain the spill and Roads and Maritime Service staff are en route.

bruxner highway oil spill
Lismore Northern Star

