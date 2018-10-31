Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

large croc
Environment

Large croc spotted in shipping channel

by Andrea Falvo
31st Oct 2018 10:55 AM

A LARGE crocodile has been spotted swimming across the Trinity Inlet shipping channel heading towards the Cairns Esplanade.


The crocodile, estimated to be about 3m, was seen about 6.30am moving through the calm water.

An onlooker said two men had been rowing in the same area about 20 minutes prior.

A large crocodile swims across the Trinity Inlet shipping channel heading towards the Esplanade. Photo taken from Marlin Marina. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
A large crocodile swims across the Trinity Inlet shipping channel heading towards the Esplanade. Photo taken from Marlin Marina. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

 

It comes after two crocodiles have been removed from Far North waters in recent months.

A 2.85m female crocodile was removed from Chinaman Creek in Cairns on September 5, by private contractors.

Another crocodile, a 1.6m male, was removed from the Barron River on September 11.

A total of 10 crocodile sightings have been reported to the Department of Environment and Science across the Cairns region this month.

Twelve crocodile sightings have also been reported across the Cassowary Coast and Cook, Douglas and Mareeba shires.

If you see a crocodile, report it to CrocWatch on 1300 130 372.

Related Items

animals cairns esplanade editors picks large crocadile

Top Stories

    Popular playground closed after it was set on fire

    Popular playground closed after it was set on fire

    Crime RESIDENTS are "saddened” and "disgusted” after playground equipment at a Lismore park was set on fire last night, causing extensive damage.

    • 31st Oct 2018 10:50 AM
    The 33 love emails that landed man in jail

    premium_icon The 33 love emails that landed man in jail

    Crime "I can't help loving you... my world changed," he wrote

    New look for business chamber after resignations

    premium_icon New look for business chamber after resignations

    Business Lismore Chamber of Commerce elects a new interim board

    Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    premium_icon Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    Religion & Spirituality Woodlawn College Chaplain reflects on his time at the college

    Local Partners