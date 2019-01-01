Large boat stolen from owner's backyard

This boat has been reported stolen sometime over the past few days from Modanville.

THIEVES have put a dampner on the start of the new year for a Modanville man, making off with his family's 6.5m metre boat.

Simon Hindmarsh, who had been looking after the boat and the property where it was kept, was at Airlie Beach when he received the news the boat was missing.

Mr Hindmarsh's father Paul and friend Tim Curry had owned the boat together for 5-6 years and Mr Hindmarsh, a marine mechanic, had helped take care of it.

It is believed the boat was stolen sometime over the past few days and was only noticed missing when his father went to check on the farm this morning.

The 6.5 metre centre cab Joshua boat with the name Hook Me Up painted on the side, a Yamaha 175 outboard and dual wheel trailer went missing from the property on Dunoon Road, a busy main road.

Mr Hindmarsh was devastated by the theft and said police had been contacted.

He said asked if anyone knows the whereabouts of the boat, or sees to boat, to contact police, or call him on 0401 839 883.