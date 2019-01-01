Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This boat has been reported stolen sometime over the past few days from Modanville.
This boat has been reported stolen sometime over the past few days from Modanville. Facebook
Crime

Large boat stolen from owner's backyard

1st Jan 2019 3:30 PM

THIEVES have put a dampner on the start of the new year for a Modanville man, making off with his family's 6.5m metre boat.

Simon Hindmarsh, who had been looking after the boat and the property where it was kept, was at Airlie Beach when he received the news the boat was missing.

Mr Hindmarsh's father Paul and friend Tim Curry had owned the boat together for 5-6 years and Mr Hindmarsh, a marine mechanic, had helped take care of it.

It is believed the boat was stolen sometime over the past few days and was only noticed missing when his father went to check on the farm this morning.

The 6.5 metre centre cab Joshua boat with the name Hook Me Up painted on the side, a Yamaha 175 outboard and dual wheel trailer went missing from the property on Dunoon Road, a busy main road.

Mr Hindmarsh was devastated by the theft and said police had been contacted.

He said asked if anyone knows the whereabouts of the boat, or sees to boat, to contact police, or call him on 0401 839 883.

boat stolen modanville northern rivers crime police theft
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Family fun at Alstonville for NYE

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Family fun at Alstonville for NYE

    Community THOUSANDS of people headed along to the event at the showground.

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    News The car crashed and caught on fire early this morning

    Falls Day 1: The Good, the Bad and the Cardboard

    premium_icon Falls Day 1: The Good, the Bad and the Cardboard

    Entertainment Dizee Rascal didn't show up due to a chest infection

    WATCH: Take a tour of Pacific Highway upgrade

    WATCH: Take a tour of Pacific Highway upgrade

    News Work on the highway upgrade has hit the 50 per cent mark

    Local Partners