'Large amount of money' found in envelope

POLICE are still searching for the owner of a "large amount of money" which was found in a Lismore store.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said three young women found the money in October.

"The money was in an envelope, and they were honest enough to hand it into Lismore Police," he said.

"The amount of money lost would certainly be noticed by the owner.

"If you have recently lost an amount of money, please contact Lismore Police.

"If you can show that the money is yours we would be happy to give it back to you. Police reference is E70988580."