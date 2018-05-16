Menu
Cash was snatched from a person after they used an ATM in Lismore.
News

Large amount of cash snatched from victim at ATM

16th May 2018 7:28 AM

A 20-YEAR-OLD Goonellabah man who stole a "large amount" of cash from a victim at an ATM has been refused bail.

Police will allege that on March 26 the man used a bin lid to smash the window of a car in a carpark on Simeoni Drive.

Then on May 11, he got involved in an argument with a person who has an AVO out against him, and kicked him in the back.

A short time later the victim attended an ATM in Lismore and withdrew a large amount of money.

The 20-year-old snatched the money from the victim and ran away.

Yesterday, about 10.30am, police from the Richmond Target Action Group spotted the offender at Lismore Shopping Square.

He tried to run away but was caught in the car park.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with breaching an AVO, stealing, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroying property.

An outstanding warrant was also executed.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in July.

