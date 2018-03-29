Lara hangs in to savour Games reward

Toowoomba hammer thrower Lara Nielsen is preparing to compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Toowoomba hammer thrower Lara Nielsen is preparing to compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Nev Madsen

LARA Nielsen has already secured her place in Toowoomba sport history as one of the Garden City's most successful all-time track-and-field athletes.

For the past 13 years she has quietly gone about her business establishing herself as Australia's leading female hammer thrower.

With five successive national titles, 2014 Commonwealth Games representation and two University Games appearances next to her name, the 25-year-old former St Joseph's College student has met and beaten some of the world's best.

Next Tuesday that success, along with the hard work, personal disappointments and sacrifices culminates in a career climax with a home-soil appearance at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Sharing in her bid to claim a medal for Australia will be a team of her greatest supporters - the people Nielsen credits for everything she has achieved in the sport arena under coach Grahame Pitt.

Along with 10s of thousands of fans they'll be cheering on an inspirational Aussie who longed to wear a Darling Downs uniform when she first ventured into Little Athletics 20 years ago.

"I just followed my older brothers to Little Athletics. I started that when I was five,” Nielsen recalled.

"It's something I've been doing pretty much since then.

"They were both really into sprinting so I just traipsed along and did sprinting training but I soon figured out I much preferred throwing over anything else.

"I started as a shot puter and slowly turned my way to hammer once I met Pitty. I remember starting in hammer vividly.

"I was here at Fairholme training and Pitty sort of went here, throw this and see how you go - and it was not great.

"I remember my first state champs when I was 12 and my first school team when I got that Darling Downs uniform which was all I wanted.

"My first medal win really stands out. It was at nationals when I was 15 and that's when I got really excited and keen that it could go somewhere.”

Little did she know six years later she'd be wearing the green and gold at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

"The Commonwealth Games four years ago was really amazing,” Nielsen said.

"I was only 21 at the time and was probably one of the youngest in the field so I wasn't really expecting anything but just that experience was great.

"(But) I think this (Gold Coast) will top it for my career once I compete.

"I'm so excited, this is my home state. It's literally in our back yard.

"It has been a very long journey. I think I've been with Pitty for nearly 14 years and obviously I wouldn't be here without my parents.

"They are the ones supporting me and making sure this is what I wanted to do.

"My fiance (Brodie) now is supporting me quite well and proudly so the support is growing and everyone is behind me which is really exciting.

"People know that it takes a lot of work but I don't think they realise physically and mentally what you go through every day for the past four years to get here.

"That feeling you get when you win a competition or throw a PB or you walk out onto a home stadium with 40,000 screaming people - that's the feeling you kind of live for.

"I had a bit of a break after I finished grade 12. I missed it and wanted to come back. I think that's when I realised I really loved it.

"I want to do well. I want to put the time in. You couldn't do it without that feeling.”

Nielsen is typically reserved about her Gold Coast medal prospects.

"Anything could happen. I think our event is really tight at the moment. There's a few girls who are definitely stand outs with their PBs. Then there's a cluster of us all around mid 60s (metres),” Nielsen said.

"If I'm on my game and absolutely smash it and lift with the home crowd, anything is possible.

"But as long as I throw well and throw what I have been the last few months, then I'll be stoked.”