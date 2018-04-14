Lantern Parade on the move in 2018

LISMORE'S renowned Lantern Parade will light up the streets in 2018 but delays to the $2.8million Oakes Oval upgrade have disrupted plans to move into a new creative space.

Last year's March flood saw 3m of dirty water rush through the workshop used by festival organisers LightnUp, destroying many of the lanterns, materials and tools.

The oval upgrade delay means LightnUp is not only without a permanent base until July, but also the June 23 Lantern Parade will have to find a new location for its big finale.

The parade move will also likely cost the event about $22,000 in lost ticket sales, but despite this LightnUp creative director Jyllie Jackson is upbeat.

"The LightnUp crew is known for our creative solutions and glass-half-full attitude," she said. "This is a great opportunity for us to imagine something new and bring the vibrancy and colour of the Lantern Parade back into the very heart of the city."

The theme for this year's parade is "Wonderland".

"A cross between an enchanted fairytale paradise and a colourful fantasy dreamland," Ms Jackson said. "We are excited to be using Lismore's new green space and town square The Quad for the culmination of the parade. We will transform the space into a magical wonderland full of light projections, delightful creatures and luminous garden surprises that will amaze and inspire."

Lismore City Council has assisted the Lantern Parade to make up some of the lost income, but it is not sufficient to meet the event costs, so Ms Jackson is urging visitors to give generously to the donation buckets on the night and help offset the lack of ticket sales.

"If everyone gave $5, $10 or $20 we could make the $20,000 we need to sustain this event each year," she said.