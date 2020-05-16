Lantern parade goes virtual

The Lismore Lantern Parade has been postponed until November; in the meantime, locals can enjoy a live streamed virtual event.

DUE to the COVID-19 virus, Lismore locals will have to wait until the end of the year to attend the annual Lantern Parade. However, with the help of a little technology, we’ll at least be seeing it a lot sooner.

To lift the spirits of the community during this tough time, organisers have created ‘lightntheheart’, a live streamed virtual parade that will take place on June 20.

Lismore locals are invited to decorate a lantern and display it in their garden, front yard, window or shop front, and ‘play some music, bang some drums or sing to your hearts content to celebrate a brighter future together.’

Lighn Up Incorporated will also be creating a montage procession of all these floating works of art, which will be launched in June. To get involved, take a picture of your lantern, and then send it via email or upload it to social media with the hashtag #lightntheheart.

The Lismore Lantern Parade is an annual community event, held on or around the Winter Solstice (the longest night of the year). The event typically attracts around 30 000 people every year and has contributed an estimated 3.4 million to the local economy.

The event usually kicks of around 10am with markets stalls, rides, games, a buskers festival, kids arts, crafts, games and lantern making workshops. Once the sun goes down, the magic begins, and spectacular, larger than life lanterns, illuminated sculptures, parade bands and performers wind their way through the heart of Lismore’s City Centre.

For more information visit, or a upload a picture of your lantern, visit https://www.lismorelanternparade.com.au/