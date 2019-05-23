Lantern Parade celebrates 25 years

I'LL TOAST THAT: Lismore Lantern Parade organisor Jyllie Jackson celebrates in style with the introduction of the Lantern Banquet with fine regional cuisine beneath a canopy of lanterns in the crystal marquee.

I'LL TOAST THAT: Lismore Lantern Parade organisor Jyllie Jackson celebrates in style with the introduction of the Lantern Banquet with fine regional cuisine beneath a canopy of lanterns in the crystal marquee. Marc Stapelberg

The Lismore Lantern Parade celebrates its 25th anniversary on June 22 this year.

More than just a parade, the Lismore Lantern Parade is a three day celebration of fun and creativity.

For something extra special, a new feature is the Lantern Banquet with fine regional cuisine beneath a canopy of lanterns in the crystal marquee. Details and bookings are available at lanternparade.com

The expanded program begins on Friday June 21 with a Gala Concert at City Hall with the Moorambilla Voices, MaxedOUT Ensemble from Far West NSW and over a hundred young Lismore people presenting works by three emerging Australian composers and our own Tilly Jones. They will be supported by Young Song Writer Award winner Freya Cotterill, the Northern Rivers Youth Jazz Orchestra, and the Nini Nahri-Gali Dance Troupe. Event partner, The Northern Rivers Conservatorium, has sponsored this concert and will be hosting the MaxOUT Ensemble on the Heartbeats stage on Saturday afternoon.

This year the Lantern Parade has secured funding from Destination NSW's Event Development Program, which has enabled us to spread the word about the Lantern Parade into Queensland and around NSW. The funding will improve some of the facilities, nice portable loos and grandstand seating for the Fiery Finale.

After the Fiery Finale, visitors can choose from an amazing array of fabulous food from festival market stalls and the CBD's many cafes and restaurants and be entertained by the amazingly energetic Button Collective.

Tickets for the Gala Concert are on sale from the NORPA Ticket Office or online at lanternparade.com

The fun and games start on Saturday June 22 at 10am with the KidsArtFest - with lots of wonderful creative activities for kids of all ages; Market deLight's fabulous food and craft, a retrospective Photographic Exhibition in the Lismore Regional Gallery and the inaugural Buskers' Festival throughout the CBD.

The Buskers' Festival is being coordinated by students from the TAFE Event Program. Registrations will be available on the Lantern Parade website shortly.

The Southern Cross University and Conservatorium's Heartbeats Stage provides an afternoon of music and entertainment in the Quad, and in Eastern Magellan Street you can indulge in some fairground food as the kids play on the rides and jumping castles.

Sunset in the Quad reveals the Library's beautiful Shadow Dreaming display.

The Parade leaves Market Street at 5.30pn and winds its glittering way to the Quad and Fredrick's Car Park for the Fiery Finale - an amazing feast of fire art, lanterns, pyrotechnics and a bonfire before a celebratory firework display. This year, grandstands and big screen displays will offer a great view, and there will be lots off space to sit and watch the spectacle.

Tickets for the grandstands are available at lanternparade.com.