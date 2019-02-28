Lantern Parade celebrates 25 years with 'rivers of light'

CHOIR: Michelle Leonard, OAM is the founder and artistic director of Moorambilla Voices.

CHOIR: Michelle Leonard, OAM is the founder and artistic director of Moorambilla Voices.

FOR MANY years Jyllie Jackson has been taking Lismore's lanterns across Australia to take part in processions of celebrations.

From Darwin to Arnhem Land, Geelong to Palm Island and Brisbane to Bellingen, the paper and cane creations have been our colourful ambassadors all over the country.

But with the 25th anniversary of The Lismore Lantern Parade "it is time to return to the source", Ms Jackson said.

"This year's theme is to be Rivers of Light.

"And given the state of our rivers at the moment, it's a theme that is only fitting."

However, MsJackson pointed out the message will not flow through visual wonder alone.

This year she has managed to realise a dream. During her time touring remote regions, MsJackson has worked with Moorambilla Voices. This year she has managed to get the famous young people's choir to agree to come to Lismore.

Moorambilla Voices is the love child of Michelle Leonard, OAM.

Each year MsLeonard travels to remote towns, outstations and communities to audition 3000 children for the choir. One hundred boys, 130 girls and 80 teenagers are chosen and then taught to sing choral music especially composed by emerging Australian composers.

"It is absolutely remarkable that they are coming all this way. I have worked with them and dreamt about it for 10 years and now finally they will join us in Lismore," MsJackson said.

Ms Leonard will run workshops with local primary and high school students to perform at the Gala Concert with the Moorambilla Voices' MaxedOUT ensemble, who will also sing and play Japanese Taiko drums.

Three composers will create original music to be performed on the night with The Northern Rivers Conservatorium's Lismore Jazz Youth Orchestra.

"Apart from celebrating our 25th anniversary, the idea is to use the experience to begin a new choir of young people in the region," MsJackson said.

"We want to make being in a choir cool again."