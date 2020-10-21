Lantern parade cancelled, but a big surprise is in store

WITH "much sadness and disappointment", the organisers of the Lismore Lantern Parade have decided to cancel the popular event.

It had been rescheduled for November 14, after already being cancelled in July.

Festival director Jyllie Jackson said the decision was made after much discussion "with the powers that be" and research into the new COVID-19 rules.

"Meeting the requirements to hold a popular event open to everyone, it is just not viable," she said.

"It became apparent that a street parade would not be permitted.

"We would require so many COVID marshalls and security (and) we simply do not have the human or financial resources to manage such an event."

But the group is still working hard behind the scenes.

Ms Jackson even hinted at something big on the horizon.

"Watch this space, I don't think we can stop ourselves doing something very special for Christmas," she said.

"Right now, we are working hard fundraising.

"It is our priority to keep LightnUp Inc alive so that we are able to do something really special for the Lismore Lantern Parade next year."

Ms Jackson thanked recent donors Dirty Wilson, the Northern Rivers Conservatorium and Lismore Vet.

"We are so grateful that in these difficult times those who are doing okay are showing their appreciation for what the Lanterns do for our community," she said.

"Generally, the donations have slowed down a lot, so we will be putting some more energy into fundraising soon, any help with that would be wonderful."

In the meantime, the Lanterns will have two small outings to Queensland before Christmas - one to the University of Queensland for their Bloom Festival, and one to Mount Tamborine for the Scarecrow Festival.

The Lantern Parade will also be at the Saturday Lismore Farmers' Markets and the Carboot Market running lantern decorating workshops, with take home lantern kits, t-shirts and lamps for sale.

You can support the Lantern Parade by participating in the lantern decorating, buy a kit, a T-shirt or one of their very beautiful table lamps.

To donate, www.givenow.com.au/lightnup-lanterns-sos or direct debit to Southern Cross Credit Union BSB: 728728, LightnUp Inc a/c #22291137, Ref: SOS your name.