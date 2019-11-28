Langer: Remembering Hughesy reminds us we’ve got it good

Australian coach Justin Langer in Adelaide ahead of the second Test against Pakistan. Picture: Getty Images

THE Australian cricket team raised their glasses to an absent friend on Wednesday - and yet in so many ways, Phillip Hughes is still with them.

As Justin Langer and his charges were talking about Hughes in the Adelaide dressing room on the fifth year anniversary of his death, there he was staring down at them from a mural on the wall.

Hughes is in their hearts and minds, and line of sight.

It's a point made by Langer every time the team visits Hughes' last home ground in Adelaide.

"There's a beautiful picture of Hughesy in the change rooms, so after we had our big brief (during last month's Twenty20) we toasted absent friends," Langer said.

"We do that every time we walk into the change room.

"When we get to Adelaide Oval, we think how lucky we are to be playing cricket, representing our country, being in Adelaide, being at the Adelaide Oval. They're always nice reminders.

"I'm sure that's what Hughesy would like too. He'd be smiling down somewhere going, 'just remember you've got it pretty good you boys.'

"Whenever it feels a bit hard … that might just give us a little reminder.

"Time flies there's no doubt about that.

"We remember it was one of the worst days of our life and we'll toast absent friends today as well."

Australian cricketers around the country posted their tributes to Hughes on social media.

David Warner and Steve Smith posted photos of them playing with Hughes when they were young players at NSW.

Peter Siddle revealed a photo showing the fact that Hughes is always with him on the field. Siddle as No.408 etched into his bat - a reference to Hughes' Test number for Australia. He also wears No.64 in Twenty20 cricket, which was Hughes' ODI number.

Every time I step onto the field you’re always with me brother. Love you and miss you braz! 🙏🏻💙

#408 #64 #63NotOut pic.twitter.com/3Q52ttRO4C — Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) November 26, 2019

Then Australian coach Darren Lehmann posted a hashtag of 63 not out, in reference to the score Hughes' was on when he was tragically felled at the SCG back in 2014.