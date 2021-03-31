Langer rejects Smith’s captaincy ambitions

Steve Smith may have declared his interest in being captain again, but his ambitions will be on hold for some time if Australian coach Justin Langer has his way.

The national mentor declared there was "no captaincy position available" as his team prepares for an Ashes next summer and back to back World Cups.

Test captain Tim Paine and white-ball skipper Aaron Finch have Langer's complete backing and Smith, who was dumped as captain after the sandpaper scandal, will have to bide his time for a bit longer.

"We have two very good captains and two important competitions coming up an Ashes and a World Cup," Langer told the ABC.

"Our future looks good.

"Despite the media chatter there is no captaincy position available."

Smith's captaincy ambitions are set to be discussed as part of succession planning by the CA board.

"I guess now I've got to a point where if the opportunity did come up again I would be keen," Smith told News Corp.

"If it was what Cricket Australia wanted and it was what was best for the team at the time, it's certainly something I would be interested in.

"I'm always going to have to live with Cape Town regardless of whether I lead again or not. It's always there."

Star fast bowler Pat Cummins was elevated to sole vice-captain of all Australian sides last summer and looms as Australia's next Test captain.

He will lead New South Wales in a domestic one-day against Queensland at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday.

Marnus Labuschagne has been touted as having captaincy potential, but he hasn't been given an opportunity to lead his state.

Travis Head, who captains South Australia, recently returned to the Test squad for the postponed tour of South Africa and also looms as a potential future national leader.

