Traffic will impacted while landslips are repaired on Coolamon Scenic Drive.
Council News

Landslips will take two months to repair

15th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

WORK is underway on Coolamon Scenic Drive, north of Goonengerry Road, to repair two land slips.

The landslips were a result of heavy rain in March 2017 and the repairs are funded by the NSW and Australian Governments as part of their disaster assistance packages.

Byron Shire Council's works coordinator, Hank Spangler, said the terrain made for difficult working conditions and that regular and thorough engineering tests will be required for the duration of the project.

The work on the first landslip will take approximately eight weeks to finish and a similar timeframe has been allocated for the second land slip.

Traffic on a section of Coolamon Scenic Drive has been reduced to one lane which is controlled by traffic lights.

Motorists are asked to slow down and take extra care.

