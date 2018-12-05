Landmarks to carry weight at Ballina

DUAL Casino Cup winner Landmarks is one of the topweights for the $22,000 Brown & Hurley Open Handicap (1300m) at the Ballina Jockey Club TAB meeting tomorrow.

The Casino-trained six-year-old gelding son of New Approach received 61.5kg for the open handicap today with only two - Dreams Aplenty (John Zielke) and Allknight Saint (Lauren Herne) - above him in the weights with 66.5 and 62kg respectively.

Landmarks has earned 61.5kg after winning an open handicap over 1400m at Grafton at his last start.

That was his seventh career win at start number 25 and his third at the spacious Northern Rivers track.

Topweight is the John Zielke-trained Dreams Aplenty with a mammoth 66kg.

The Gold Coast gelding has 4.5kg more than second topweight, the Lauren Herne-trained Allknight Saint (62kg).

She prepares the nine-year-old gelding at Eagle Farm and also has Kievann (60kg) nominated as well.

She isn't the only trainer with two entries as John Zielke also has a pair with Murwillumbah Cup deadheater Future Event (58kg) also nominated.

Ballina trainer Stephen Lee also has two nominees for the brown & Hurley Open - Ataraxia and Sprial.

Ataraxia has 59.5kg and spiral 56kg in a race also featuring Lismore-trained Anne Bonny (Owen Glue) and Hope Island (Daniel Bowen). Both are on the 54kg minimum.

The Ballina track is currently rated a Soft 5 but Ballina Jockey Club secretary manager Matt Bertram believes it will improve to a Good 3 or 4 by Friday.

It will be the last race meeting at Ballina until its annual Boxing Day event.

There are TAB meetings at Lismore on December 21 and 29.

Murwillumbah races for the last time this year on December 14.

Meanwhile, Grafton race meetings have attracted the heat of late, with the mercury tipping 40 degrees on Sunday.

While punters were greeted with 38.2 degree temperatures during the last heatwave to hit the region for Jacaranda Cup Kensei Club Race Day on November 7.

The race meeting was the last at Grafton for 2018, with the 2019 calendar set for January 27.