Landmarks keen to bring home third Casino Cup

WINNING COMBO: Scott Cumming with Landmarks after it won the Casino Cup last year. Jennifer Crawley

LANDMARKS will be out to make a racing landmark when the Casino gelding chases a third successive $30,000 Casino Cup (1400m) on Saturday.

The seven-year-old gelding, winner of seven of his 32 starts for Casino trainer Scott Cumming, won the 2017 and 2018 Casino Cups.

He beat Northern Rivers Racing Association Horse of the Year and inaugural Kosciuszko winner Belflyer in 2017 and then accounted for Red Letter Day and Greselin in 2018.

After winning the 2017 Casino Cup he finished fourth in the 2018 and 1400m Beef Week Cup at Casino behind Daniel Bowen's Malmoosa and then finished ninth to Bowen's Queen of Kingston in this year's Beef Week Cup.

Queen of Kingston was sixth in last Thursday's $150,000 Coffs Harbour Cup and, along with Landmarks, is one of 19 nominations for Saturday's Casino Cup.

While Landmarks has won three of his five starts at Casino, Queen of Kingston has had just the one run at Casino, winning this year's Beef Week Cup in brilliant fashion.

She then went on to win at Ipswich as well as claiming the Daniel Baker Sprint Prelude at Coffs Harbour before running sixth to Love Shack Baby in the 1600m Coffs Harbour Cup.

The six-year-old daughter of Nicconi has now amassed eight wins in 23 starts and more than $206,000 in prizemoney for her Lismore owner Steve Butcher.

She is the benchmark top-rater with 94 with the Kris Lees-trained pair Tawfiq Boy (89) and Powerline (84) also high up in the weights along with Matt Dunn's Zamex (85).

Queen Of Kingston will have to carry a huge weight if she is to snare the Casino Cup/Casino Beef Week Cup double.

The Lismore mare, who finished sixth to Love Shack Baby in last Thursday's $150,000 Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m), copped 62.5kg from the RacingNSW handicapper, a half kilo more than second top weight Tawfiq Boy.

She has had just the one previous start at Casino, winning this year's Casino Beef Week Cup before heading to Ipswich for victory there.

She has won three of her past five starts and finished strongly to be beaten just over four lengths in last week's Coffs Cup after drawing horribly.

The Matt Dunn trained Zamex, which received 60kg, has won seven of his 29 starts for more than $203,000.

It makes the Saturday Cup field a strong one with Kris Lees' second nomination, Powerline, receiving 59.5kg and Landmarks (Scott Cumming) and Nothingforthepress (Stephen Lee) the only other horses above the 54kg minimum with 57kg apiece.

The $30,000 Cup is supported by six $12,000 races.