Landmarks going for three straight Casino Cups

LOCAL HOPE: Trainer Scott Cumming with Landmarks, which has won the past two Casino Gold Cups and will be out to make it three in a row when he lines up in the race tomorrow. Susanna Freymark

HE'S won the past two Casino Gold Cups and home town star Landmarks is on track to make it three.

Trained by Scott Cumming at Casino, the seven-year-old is a gelding son of New Approach.

Landmarks won the 2017 and 2018 cups and could make it a third in the 2019 Hotel Cecil Casino Gold Cup (1400m) tomorrow.

Landmarks carried just 54kg when Robbie Agnew won the 2017 cup then last year he had 55kg on his back with Mathew Paget, who will be there again today, albeit with 57kg.

Paget will jump Landmarks from barrier 10 in a good field where Lismore mare Queen Of Kingston - sixth in the Coffs Harbour Cup last week - might be hardest to beat even though the well-performed mare has 62.5kg for her Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen.

Cumming thinks she will be his toughest rival but believes Landmarks can do it again.

"It's taken a little bit to get him back this time but I think he's there,” he said.

"He's had a couple of runs back.”

Cumming said he bought Landmarks for just $15,000 at a Gold Coast sale and it has now won seven races and almost $122,000 in prizemoney.

"He's a nice, big horse,” the trainer said.

"There's no tactics with him, just don't break his stride and let him run.

"The only time he's won from the back was when he missed the kick over 1100m and come from last.”

Landmarks ran a track record when he won the Casino Gold Cup last year and will appreciate a firm track.

"He's as good as I've ever had him,” Cumming said. "He loves his work but he's no wet tracker.”

It could be a good day for the Casino trainer, who has just three horses in work.

He will also start Tudor Sunrise in the $12,000 Bob Small Bridle Benchmark 50 Hcp (1200m), while stablemate San Sierra will run at Lismore on Monday.

San Sierra is coming off a last start ninth to Queen Of Kingston in the Daniel Baker Sprint Prelude at Coffs Harbour.

A seven-year-old gelding son of Encosta De Lago, he has won seven of his 45 starts including success at Lismore, winning once there and finishing third from three starts.

On Monday he will jump from barrier five with Ryan Plumb engaged to ride.