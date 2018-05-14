Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new residential care building at Crowley at Ballina is now officially open.
The new residential care building at Crowley at Ballina is now officially open. Dallas Nock Photography
News

'Landmark moment': 42-bed aged care facility now open

14th May 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first residents are moving into the brand new residential care facility at Crowley at Ballina.

The new building is part of a larger, two-year $20 million redevelopment, with more announcements about various projects to be made later in the year.

After two years of construction and many more in the planning, the new facility is attracting plenty of interest.

Crowley chief executive Michael Penhey said it ws a "landmark moment for Crowley”

"I am proud of what we have achieved,” he said.

"I am grateful to all involved for their passion and commitment to produce this stunning building that we have purpose built around our residents' lifestyle.

"Each time we take people through the new-build their response is pure amazement.

"The feedback has exceeded expectations in terms of the quality of finishing with each room having either water or garden views.”

The development, which attracted Federal Government support, provides more residential care options for the region's ageing population with improved living and social spaces for residents and a better working environment for staff.

Crowley will make further redevelopment announcements in the coming months.

aged care ballina northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Elderly drivers are causing more fatalities: Lismore doctor

    premium_icon Elderly drivers are causing more fatalities: Lismore doctor

    News DESPITE public perception that young men causes serious crashes, new research shows a trend that we should be worried about with an ageing population.

    Chromeo is head over heels about Splendour

    Chromeo is head over heels about Splendour

    Music Canadian band has a new album out next month

    Knuckle duster, knives and drugs allegedly found in vehicle

    Knuckle duster, knives and drugs allegedly found in vehicle

    Crime 28-year-old man charged with multiple drug and property offences.

    Man found with serious head injury

    Man found with serious head injury

    News Police are treating the incident as suspicious.

    Local Partners