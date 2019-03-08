Menu
LANDMARK PROPERTY: The freehold of a landmark property at 180 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, also known as Fiveways, is on the market for the first time in over a decade. Supplied
Landmark East Lismore building up for sale

Alison Paterson
8th Mar 2019 8:00 AM
AN ICONIC East Lismore building, which is currently operating as a corner store, has been put on the market.

The property at 180 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore is known to locals as 'Fiveways'.

Ray White agent Mark Harley said the 436sqm property had a residence attached and was listed for sale at $339,000.

Mr Harley said the property was an ideal entry-point to a highly desirable area.

"We are selling this as a residential dwelling as it has a residential zoning,” he said.

"The property is for sale as a freehold only, the business itself is not for sale.”

Mr Harley said the property had two bedrooms, a spacious open shop-front, commercial kitchen and partly covered drive-through driveway.

He said it was an excellent opportunity for an owner-operator to conduct a home business, coffee shop or to continue with the existing use, subject to necessary council approvals.

A key advantage of this property is its prominent location at the junction of five streets, Mr Harley said.

"Anyone looking to run any type of business form the property requires council approval through a DA (development application),” he said.

"The current owner is planning to relocate and he will close the business when the property is sold.”

The residence also features hardwood floors throughout as well as a single detached garage and a carport.

House prices in East Lismore have seen a 25.8 per cent change in the median house price over the past five years.

And while the median number of days on market for a house is 44 days, Mr Harley suspects this property will be snapped up sooner.

"It's only been on the market a few days,” he said.

"I have already received three phone calls from interested parties to enquire about it,” he said.

