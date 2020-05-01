Free rent offer is 'vital' for future of Lismore CBD

Real estate agent says offer of free rent to some LIsmore CBD tenants is vital for city’s future.

LOCAL real estate agent Andrew Gordon has praised the initiative of a few local landlords who have opted to provide tenants with a pass on their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Gordon said while the move would hurt in the short term, it would potentially be vital for the Lismore CBD's post-coronavirus future.

"If we don't have tenants in the CBD - we've seen the concessional rates to try and help businesses prosper and stay, if we don't nurture this situation it'll progressively get worse. It snowballs," he said.

"You might have 10 less tenants today, next year you'll have 20 (less tenants) because less people are coming to the CBD and less people and spending dollars.

"The year after you'll have 50 (less) because less trade is going on, so it's in everyone's interest to keep commercial tenants where they are now."

Mr Gordon said he was impressed by the way the landlords took quick action which meant the pressure on tenants was alleviated quickly.

"Unreal - (the renters) couldn't believe it," he said.

"I can think of three landlords that have offered free rent until this is over."

Mr Gordon conceded the move was not a possibility for everyone, but the principle of forward planning was imperative during the pandemic.

"What they (the landlords) have done is look at the business community and the viability of the CBD and said 'what do I need to do to put me in a better position than I am today?'," he said.

"If you forge a relationship with tenants that you've built and nurtured, why would you chuck that away in the bin?

"You need to acknowledge that, after this pandemic, there will be far fewer commercial tenants left so you might as well look after the ones you have and have a viable tenant at the end who will then pay his rent and his rate and keep you viable yourself."

With 30 years experience in the real estate industry, Mr Gordon said it was hard to predict the future given these were times never seen before.

"This is the first time I've seen it and I hope I never see it again so it's hard to qualify - if it was a flood - I've seen lots of them - you can plan how it works, but this is such a unique situation."