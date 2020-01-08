Landcare site restored after extensive vandalism

VANDALISM: Volunteers and Council work hard to repair a Skennars Head Landcare site vandalised by an unknown group of people.

VANDALISM: Volunteers and Council work hard to repair a Skennars Head Landcare site vandalised by an unknown group of people.

DESPITE a vindictive act to vandalise Skennars Head’s Landcare regeneration site last month,

local volunteers, with the help of council, have restored the site.

A spokesperson for the Skennars Head subgroup of Lennox Head landcare said ‘it’s taken a lot of work to reinstate it’ but the site is back in good condition.

“We are just waiting for some rain to replant the area. I will probably get 50-100 seedlings to plant them down the track,” he said.

In November, a group of unknown people knocked down seedlings, in an attempt to build two mountain bike-style tracks, making jumps by moving soil and rocks through the regenerated area.

Council have since removed the jumps and assisted volunteers to prevent the damage by planning to install star pickets and physical barriers to stop repeat incidents.

Landcare volunteers used foliage and fallen branches to cover the tracks.

“They haven’t been back, they didn’t return after their second visit,” he said.

Vandals also dismantled the groups mower, scattered pieces around on the grounds and drained the water supply tanks.

“One good thing out of it was that the gardener from the Anglican Church spoke to the local minister, who said we could have their old mower,” he said.

Landcare’s vision for the site is to re-establish the native bush and encourage wallabies, bush turkeys and birds to visit.

Later this year, Ballina Council will be constructing a recreational walking track that will trace down to boulders beach over the headland and up to Sharp’s head look out.

“It could be one of the most iconic walks in Australia.”

Lennox Head Landcare group are asking public to report any incidents of people trying to damage the site.