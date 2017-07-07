23°
Landcare joins the Outdoor Leisure Show

7th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
LANDCARE: Involving everyone.
LANDCARE: Involving everyone.

LANDCARE networks from Lismore to Tweed will for the first time collaborate at the Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show.

Why - because there are a lot of people out there enjoying the great outdoors.

There are grey nomads, families on long weekends or holidays, 4WD enthusiasts, mountain bike riders, off-road motor bike riders, people who love fishing, the list goes on.

They all have one common factor - they value the great outdoors for a broad range of reasons.

They all have the potential to impact positively or negatively on what they and others value through their behaviour.

That's why Landcare are introducing a new slogan - Play the Landcare Way - and care for the great outdoors.

Informed people make informed choices, and Landcare are raising some of the positive actions that all players can take to maintain a broad range of outdoor values.

Foremost of these was of course the environment. We all enjoy the total experience of it, but we need to have a greater understanding of it to appreciate it and act responsibly towards it.

After all, everyone wants to leave a positive legacy so their children their grandchildren.

Landcare are also running a short survey to get feedback from the community about their ideas and thoughts on Landcare.

One lucky person completing a survey will win a choice of one of two great weekends away in the Upper Clarence courtesy of the business operators: Levuka Rainforest Recreation Park, and Clarence River Wilderness Lodge.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Outdoor Leisure Show starts today and runs until Sunday at Lismore Showground.

