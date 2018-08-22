Land of the Titans on the Northern Rivers

HOME GROWN: Kyogle junior Will Matthews playing NRL at the Gold Coast Titans this season. The Titans have entered into a new partnersip with Northern Rivers rugby league.

HOME GROWN: Kyogle junior Will Matthews playing NRL at the Gold Coast Titans this season. The Titans have entered into a new partnersip with Northern Rivers rugby league. DARREN ENGLAND

NORTHERN Rivers rugby league is set to receive a boost having entered into a new partnership with NRL club the Gold Coast Titans.

The Titans formalised their support of Country Rugby League and the Northern Rivers region after signing an historic Memorandum of Understanding at the Titans High Performance Centre on the Gold Coast yesterday.

The partnership will also see the Northern Rivers compete as the Northern Rivers Titans in CRL's Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cup junior representative and men's U23s and women's NSW Country Championship competitions.

Titans coaching and development staff will provide support to players, coaches and trainers involved in the Northern Rivers CRL representative pathway programs.

"They're really keen to ramp up their involvement with us and we want to make it a success,” Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League president Robin Harley said.

"It's a big step forward in sharing resources and it can only be a good thing for our coaches moving forward.

"A lot of kids lose interest around under-15 and under-16s because they get bored with the training but this should be beneficial in the long run.

"It will come into affect with our junior representative program in October and our colour scheme is changing to reflect the Titans colours.”

CRL East Coast regional area manager Kevin Hill said the partnership was a great endorsement for rugby league in the Northern Rivers.

"The Gold Coast Titans have always been supportive of rugby league in the Northern Rivers and it's great to see the formalisation of their commitment to the region,” Hill said.

"It's a huge benefit to our players, coaches and trainers to have an NRL club supporting their progression through the representative pathway and highlights the incredible opportunities that are available through the game in our region.”

Gold Coast Titans chief executive Graham Annesley said it was a sign of the Titans commitment to the local community and the next generation of talent from the Northern Rivers.

"We're pleased to be formalising our relationship with both Country Rugby League and the Northern Rivers region and are looking forward to seeing the progression of the Northern Rivers Titans in the years to come,” Annesley said.

"We've always been committed to supporting our community and we're looking forward to working together with CRL to utilise our expertise and resources to provide the best pathway opportunities for players, coaches and trainers in the Northern Rivers.”