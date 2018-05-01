Land of the Giants in NRRRL

SPEED BUMP: Mullumbimby winger Malcolm O'Grady comes in for a run against Byron Bay in NRRRL on Sunday.

SPEED BUMP: Mullumbimby winger Malcolm O'Grady comes in for a run against Byron Bay in NRRRL on Sunday. Mitchell Craig

CUDGEN, Mullumbimby and Tweed Coast remain unbeaten after four rounds of Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Tweed Coast kept Casino scoreless in a 14-0 win on Sunday while Cudgen and Mullumbimby blew their opposition off the park.

Cudgen won a spiteful encounter 34-4 over Murwillumbah while a slick-looking Mullumbimby thrashed Byron Bay 34-10.

The Giants backline ran riot in the first half, scoring four unanswered tries to be up 24-0 at half-time.

Centres Matt Ashton and Michael Thomas had a field day out wide while five-eighth David McGrady and winger Malcolm McGrady also scored tries.

"There was a really good vibe in the warm-up and I could sense that we were going to be switched on,” Mullumbimby coach Dallas Waters said.

"It's very pleasing to win all four games so far and we look forward to taking on Casino (this weekend) now.

"I've still got guys to come back and we aren't losing any momentum when I bring blokes off the bench.”

Mullumbimby has been able to close out narrow wins this season and has now blown another team off the park in a local derby.

Byron Bay is still a work in progress but remains winless and needs to start getting some points on the board.

Fullback Mitchell Krause is Byron Bay's main attacking weapon and he looks set for an extended stint on the sideline with a broken hand.

Elsewhere, Ballina belted Evans Head in a 50-0 win at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head, on Saturday.

The Bombers are in a rebuilding year while Ballina looks to be finding its rhythm after a slow start in the first two rounds.

Kyogle were thumped by Ballina last weekend but recovered for a 30-24 win over Northern United on Sunday.

The Turkeys have a young side but look like they will be hard to beat at home this season.