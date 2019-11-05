Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOXTEL FAVOURITE: Ann Dowd, Jessica Barden and Essie Davis in a scene from the TV series Lambs of God.
FOXTEL FAVOURITE: Ann Dowd, Jessica Barden and Essie Davis in a scene from the TV series Lambs of God. Mark Rogers
TV

Lambs of God nominated for 18 TV awards

Javier Encalada
by
23rd Oct 2019 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN Rivers author Marele Day has had her best-selling book Lambs of God adapted for Foxtel and now the series has received 14 AACTA Awards nominations in the television categories, plus four nominations in the subscription television categories.

The nominations include Best Cinematography in Television, Best Direction in a Television Drama or Comedy, Best Screenplay in Television, Best Editing in Television, Best Original Score in Television, Best Sound in Television, Best Production Design in Television, Best Hair and Makeup and Best Costume Design in Television.

The series and book tell a dark, gothic tale about three nuns, each a generation apart, living in an isolated convent by the coast and an unwelcome visitor who enters their lives and changes their world forever.

The production has an international all-star cast, led by Emmy-winning actor Ann Dowd (The Handmaids Tale, The Leftovers), screen star Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries) and UK actor Jessica Barden.

"Lambs of God is a lush, evocative drama that is both ancient and incredibly modern, with its timeless message of resilience and the power of storytelling as a redemptive force,” Foxtel head of drama Penny Win said.

"Marele Day's unique novel stayed with me long after I'd finished reading it and screenwriter Sarah Lambert has taken the story and enriched it in ways that are fresh and engaging.

"At every creative level, the talent attached to this project is world-class and we are very proud to be working with Lingo Pictures to bring to life this truly unique series.”

Foxtel secured a record 56 nominations in this year's AACTA Awards, including 38 in the highly competitive television categories.

The winners will be announced in Sydney at the 2019 AACTA Awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 4.

aacta awards author foxtel lambs of god marele day northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GUIDE: Best places to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        premium_icon GUIDE: Best places to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        Whats On WHERE you can dress up, enjoy lunch and have a glass of bubbly while watching the race that stops a nation.

        Dramatic rescue as horse gets stuck in mud

        premium_icon Dramatic rescue as horse gets stuck in mud

        News The stuck animal was reported to be "tired and stressed"

        Damaged power poles could cost you thousands of dollars

        premium_icon Damaged power poles could cost you thousands of dollars

        Business You're responsible for some poles and wires connecting your home

        MAFS stars feature in nude calendar by local snapper

        premium_icon MAFS stars feature in nude calendar by local snapper

        Celebrity "I guarantee you won't be disappointed"