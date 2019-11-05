Lambs of God nominated for 18 TV awards

FOXTEL FAVOURITE: Ann Dowd, Jessica Barden and Essie Davis in a scene from the TV series Lambs of God.

NORTHERN Rivers author Marele Day has had her best-selling book Lambs of God adapted for Foxtel and now the series has received 14 AACTA Awards nominations in the television categories, plus four nominations in the subscription television categories.

The nominations include Best Cinematography in Television, Best Direction in a Television Drama or Comedy, Best Screenplay in Television, Best Editing in Television, Best Original Score in Television, Best Sound in Television, Best Production Design in Television, Best Hair and Makeup and Best Costume Design in Television.

The series and book tell a dark, gothic tale about three nuns, each a generation apart, living in an isolated convent by the coast and an unwelcome visitor who enters their lives and changes their world forever.

The production has an international all-star cast, led by Emmy-winning actor Ann Dowd (The Handmaids Tale, The Leftovers), screen star Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries) and UK actor Jessica Barden.

"Lambs of God is a lush, evocative drama that is both ancient and incredibly modern, with its timeless message of resilience and the power of storytelling as a redemptive force,” Foxtel head of drama Penny Win said.

"Marele Day's unique novel stayed with me long after I'd finished reading it and screenwriter Sarah Lambert has taken the story and enriched it in ways that are fresh and engaging.

"At every creative level, the talent attached to this project is world-class and we are very proud to be working with Lingo Pictures to bring to life this truly unique series.”

Foxtel secured a record 56 nominations in this year's AACTA Awards, including 38 in the highly competitive television categories.

The winners will be announced in Sydney at the 2019 AACTA Awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 4.