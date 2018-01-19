Menu
LAKE TESTS: Final results revealed by Ballina council

Lake Ainsworth has been at the centre of controversy after at least 20 kids fell ill after swimming at the weekend.
Claudia Jambor
A POPULAR Lennox Head lake has been cleared of harmful bacteria, despite reports of at least 20 kids falling ill after swimming there last weekend.

Tests by Ballina Shire Council reveal that bacteria at Lake Ainsworth within the normal range with a rating of good and fair.

Acting manager environmental health, Kerri Watts, said the council has continued to monitor the lake and work closely with the North Coast Public Health Unit to investigate reports of swimmers being struck down by sickness.

"These results have been provided to North Coast Public Health Unit and we will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigation," said Ms Watts.

It comes just short of a week after Goonellabah dad, Tony Ellem, contacted the council about concerns the water in the lake. He raised concerns with The Northern Star that the lake water caused 20 kids to come down with vomiting and diarrhoea 24 hours after swimming at his son's birthday party last Friday.

Since the allegations were aired, scores of swimmers came forward with similar stories of illness after swimming in the lake.

Others however said they were fine after taking a dip during scorching temperatures last weekend.

The council encouraged water users to follow the advice of the North Coast Public Health Unit and report any symptoms directly to the unit, 1300 066 055.

Topics:  ballina shire council gastroenteritis lake ainsworth lennox head northern rivers community northern rivers environment

Lismore Northern Star
