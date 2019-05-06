Lake road will close forever this week

The eastern road at Lake Ainsworth and an artists impression of what the area will look like after Stage 2 is complete.

Ballina Shire Council

AFTER much controversy, the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth will close next week.

Ballina Shire Council said Stage 2 of the Foreshore Improvement Works at the lake will commence on Tuesday, with the road closing later in the week.

Fierce debate surrounded the decision to close the road, with some arguing removing car access to the area would deter some visitors and cause parking issues elsewhere in the own. Others welcomed the creation of a new car-free park.

Ultimately, the decision to close the road and proceed with the rejuvenation project was made by the Ballina Shire Council in September 2018.

Once completed, the $1.7 million project will add additional barbecues, pathways, picnic tables, formalised parking, erosion rehabilitation and landscaping.

The council will complete the eastern precinct works in sections, starting at the northern end, to help maintain pedestrian access during construction.

The council anticipates Stage 2 works will be completed by August, weather permitting.

Vehicles wanting to access the Sport and Recreation Centre will need to use Camp Drewe Road on the western side of Lake Ainsworth.

As part of the completed Stage 1, Camp Drewe Road was sealed and a southern road formalised in anticipation of increased traffic once the Eastern Road was closed.

The road closure of the eastern road precinct will comprise water main relocation followed by path construction and landscaping.

Work will include:

closure of the Lake Ainsworth eastern road to vehicles

3m wide accessible pathway

BBQ facilities and picnic areas

sandstone block seats amongst open spaces

increased grassed areas

improved stormwater quality management systems

restoration and revegetation of the eroded foreshore areas.

Budget: $880,000 including Stages 2 and 3 will cost $880,000 combined.