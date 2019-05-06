Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The eastern road at Lake Ainsworth and an artists impression of what the area will look like after Stage 2 is complete.
The eastern road at Lake Ainsworth and an artists impression of what the area will look like after Stage 2 is complete. Ballina Shire Council
Council News

Lake road will close forever this week

Cathy Adams
by
6th May 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER much controversy, the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth will close next week.

Ballina Shire Council said Stage 2 of the Foreshore Improvement Works at the lake will commence on Tuesday, with the road closing later in the week.

Fierce debate surrounded the decision to close the road, with some arguing removing car access to the area would deter some visitors and cause parking issues elsewhere in the own. Others welcomed the creation of a new car-free park.

Ultimately, the decision to close the road and proceed with the rejuvenation project was made by the Ballina Shire Council in September 2018.

Once completed, the $1.7 million project will add additional barbecues, pathways, picnic tables, formalised parking, erosion rehabilitation and landscaping.

The council will complete the eastern precinct works in sections, starting at the northern end, to help maintain pedestrian access during construction.

The council anticipates Stage 2 works will be completed by August, weather permitting.

Vehicles wanting to access the Sport and Recreation Centre will need to use Camp Drewe Road on the western side of Lake Ainsworth.

As part of the completed Stage 1, Camp Drewe Road was sealed and a southern road formalised in anticipation of increased traffic once the Eastern Road was closed.

The road closure of the eastern road precinct will comprise water main relocation followed by path construction and landscaping.

Work will include:

  • closure of the Lake Ainsworth eastern road to vehicles
  • 3m wide accessible pathway
  • BBQ facilities and picnic areas
  • sandstone block seats amongst open spaces
  • increased grassed areas
  • improved stormwater quality management systems
  • restoration and revegetation of the eroded foreshore areas.

Budget: $880,000 including Stages 2 and 3 will cost $880,000 combined.

eastern road foreshore improvement work lake ainsworth northern rivers councils road closure
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Need to vote early? Polling booths open on Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Need to vote early? Polling booths open on Northern Rivers

    Politics THE good news is that you can vote ahead of the May 18 election and avoid the queues.

    Three month delay in sentencing driver who struck cyclists

    premium_icon Three month delay in sentencing driver who struck cyclists

    Crime The man is accused of hitting two cyclists while driving

    Heartbroken family say 'thank you' for love and support

    premium_icon Heartbroken family say 'thank you' for love and support

    Health Family thank helicopter service for their dedication

    • 6th May 2019 12:00 AM
    New $40m mega hotel proposed for hippy town

    premium_icon New $40m mega hotel proposed for hippy town

    Business A $40-million mega hotel is proposed for the old Woolworths site

    • 6th May 2019 12:00 AM