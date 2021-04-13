Lake pool: Create a parkland or bulldoze it?

The Lismore Lake Pool is in a state of disrepair after being closed.

Our story about Lismore Lake pool has attracted a lot of comments from readers, with most supporting the idea of the pool being restored to its former glory.

At tonight’s meeting, Lismore council will discuss calling for expressions of interest from anyone interested in taking over the control, management and maintenance of the Lismore Lake/old pool complex.

Many suggested restoring the pool, creating a parkland, or installing a water park.

Some with a sense of humour suggested the pothole crew could fill the pool in.

Most agreed the pool was an eyesore and something needed to be done.

Here are some of the comments.

Reshenda Thompson: “That whole area is an eyesore. Lake is nothing but weeds so no birds or fish can live there. It should be like it use to be when I was growing up and you were allowed to put your boat in. The park they had there was great. Make it back to being a place you could take your family”.

Margaret Mason Underhill: “I feel, to give the families of this area a fun place to enjoy, and to encourage visitors to come here and spend their time and money for future growth in our community, the area should have complete new drainage put in to allow for future flooding and it should be made into a water park and picnic area with proper facilities and maybe a cafe, so many people can have great times and memories like we did with our kids and our teenage years”.

Shayne Bryant: “This comes up every year, and every year with the same answers, fix it, add more water features and fountains for families to visit and enjoy, even to charge a dollar if the council is so tight”.

Kim Walton: “Turn into a botanical type gardens area or Chinese garden with bridges and the lake/pool a beautiful pond with water lilies, or a rotary lions club volunteer garden or something similar. The wetland beside it already attracts beautiful birds and other fauna and flora. Place a cafe or food truck vendor, a little attraction opposite the airport would be great sight and introduction for visitors that fly in”.

Colin Scott: “Bulldoze the whole site including the weed lake next to it and turn it into family friendly park”.

Eileen Walker: “Fix it up, was a popular spot for families in summer, people pay rates want something in return”.

Laura Piñata: “It should be reinstated, I had many school holiday memories when I was a kid swimming here, shame on the council for letting it fall into disrepair”.

Philip O’Hehir: “Repair it open it the way it was free to everyone. And do the same to the lake families loved it”.

Marlee Newby: “A water park in there for young kids. An upgrade of Heritage Park waterpark... something for all ages of kids and FREE of charge.. some barbecuess and tables too”.

John Madden: “Turn it into a roller derby rink”.

Al Dennis: “Fill it with water again....heaven forbid lismore should have something free”.

Naomi Zorzo: “Perfect size and position for a cable ski park”.