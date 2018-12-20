The bizarre lake that’s become a social media superstar

It's the sort of mesmerising dividing line image that might come from an otherworldly NASA probe - but it is right here in South Australia.

The striking pink waterscape separated from a neighbouring blue-green lake by a gunbarrel-straight dirt road is Lake MacDonnell, near Penong by the Nullarbor Plain. And it's a tourism star.

The twin blue/green and pink waterfronts of Lake MacDonnell on the Nullarbor Plain. Picture: Instagram @chloektodd

Tourism Australia's social media team has compiled the most popular Instagrams they've shared with their 3.3 million followers around the world this year.

From today until New Year's Eve, Tourism Australia will feature a Top-30 countdown - a "12 Days of Christmas", sharing three of the top 30 posts each day.

Three images from SA have made the top 30 - and they are all from Lake MacDonnell.

The salt lake on western Eyre Peninsula, about 860km from Adelaide, was once the site of a salt mine and is now home to one of the largest gypsum mines in the world.

Algae loving the lake's high salt levels give it the startling pink colours lapping at a road christened "Watermelon Avenue" by photographer @chloektodd.

Between them, these three pictures have been "liked" more than 400,000 times.

Loads of other photographs from places across the state have won fans but this trio dominated.

Southport Beach at Port Noarlunga was also highly favoured by Instagram users. Picture: Instagram @sea.of.lights

Tourism Australia global manager of social media Nick Henderson said the images had struck a chord with browsers.

"The striking natural beauty of Lake MacDonnell has captured the imagination of our followers on Instagram this year and it's not hard to see why," he said.

"Inspiring content like this really cuts through and grabs attention, and we hope that by sharing these beautiful shots with the world, we'll encourage more people to visit South Australia for their next holiday.

"Not only does it allow us to promote our amazing destinations but also connects potential travellers to inspiring tourism operators."