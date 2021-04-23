Laidley awarded payout over photo leak

Former North Melbourne AFL coach Dani Laidley, the subject of an ‘appalling’ photo leak. Picture: Yuri Kouzmin

Six police officers have been ordered to pay former AFL coach Dani Laidley up to $3000 each in compensation after her mug shot was leaked publicly.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said the six officers had their matters proven at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

"The independent hearing officer has put them on a good behaviour bond for 12 months," Mr Patton told 3AW on Friday.

"In addition to that, ordered they undertake a respect course through (Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission) as well as awarding compensation from each of those people between $1000 and $3000 to be paid to Dani Laidley for the harm caused."

Mr Patton said the six officers would have to pay the compensation themselves.

He said three other police officers were still before the courts on criminal charges after allegedly leaking photos of the former star footballer and North Melbourne coach.

Dani Laidley during her time as Carlton assistant coach in 2015. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Ms Laidley, previously known as Dean, changed her name after her lawyer Rob Stary explained in November that his client had undergone a gender transition.

The photos of Ms Laidley in custody were widely circulated on social media after her arrest, and the leak was slammed by Mr Patton at the time as "appalling".

Ms Laidley was wearing a wig and make-up during the interview inside the St Kilda police station after being arrested in May last year.

She was sentenced to a diversion program and the matter was closed in March this year after the Melbourne Magistrates' Court found the program completed.

