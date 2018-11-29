Lady luck wins trip of a lifetime

WINNER: Jennifer Maddison will take off for Japan after winning a Daily Examiner competition.

WHEN Jennifer Maddison saw the voice mail alert on her phone, she assumed it was more bad news.

It was the same morning she learned her job no longer existed.

"I was working for a company and they told me that my position was going to be made redundant,” Mrs Maddison said.

"My phone kept ringing that morning, but I just kept ignoring it. I just couldn't deal with anything at that point.”

Little did she know it was The Daily Examiner ringing to tell her she had won a trip of a lifetime.

Last month, The Daily Examiner and Newscorp ran a competition for one lucky reader to win a 15-day tour of Japan with return Qantas flights for two people valued at $19,960.

Out of the hundreds of entries received nationwide, it was Mrs Maddison's entry that was drawn.

"I was a mix of emotions that day, going from devastated to thrilled,” she said.

The prize includes return airfares, 13 nights' accommodation, a professional tour guide and more.

And Mrs Maddison's luck didn't end there, having secured another job within a few weeks of being made redundant.

"Someone out there is definitely looking after me,” she said.

Mrs Maddison and her husband plan to take the trip in September 2019, Japan's late autumn.

"We've never been to Japan and hear that's a nice month to visit,” she said.

"It's funny because we were saying prior to the competition that we should go there for our next holiday!”