Lady Gaga shows off her new boyfriend on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Lady Gaga’s loved-up pic with new man

by Nate Day
5th Feb 2020 8:58 AM

Lady Gaga is showing off her new beau.

The 33-year-old singer shared a photo of herself cuddled up with Michael Polansky on Instagram on Monday.

In the photo, Gaga - wearing a blue bikini, fishnet cover-up and pink hair - sits on Polansky's lap as he wraps his arms around her and they smile. The pair appears to be on a boat in the photo.

RELATED: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl warning for Jennifer Lopez

RELATED: Lady Gaga reveals truth behind intimate Oscars duet with Bradley Cooper

"We had so much fun in Miami," said the singer. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"

According to Page Six, Michael Polansky is a tech CEO, running Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

The post comes after Gaga's Saturday performance at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show in Miami in preparation for Sunday's big game.

During her performance, Gaga - who headlined the halftime show in 2017 - spoke about her expectations for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance.

"I better hear no lip-synching tomorrow," Gaga said. "I love you Miami, I love you, J Lo, I love you, Shakira. I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that's doing the halftime show, to both the teams that are playing each other in the Super Bowl. They're all champions."

 

Following their performance, Gaga took to Twitter to share her reaction.

"@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women! On camera and off! Love you beautiful sexy talented women," Lady Gaga tweeted.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

