Ladies take the wheel in all-female rideshare service

AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Shebah is Australia's very first all-women rideshare service and has more than 1000 drivers nation-wide.

AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Shebah is Australia's very first all-women rideshare service and has more than 1000 drivers nation-wide. Contributed

AUSTRALIA'S first and only all-female rideshare service is on the right track to becoming one of the largest on the Northern Rivers.

Founded in 2017 by mother-of-four George McEnroe, Shebah has been operating throughout the region for a couple of years, with the service designed to provide safer transport as well as a flexible and safe working environment for women.

"The service is exclusively all-female with some exceptions," head of marketing for Shebah, Carol O'Hanlon explained.

"Children under the age of 18 can ride, as well as males accompanied by their kids and female partner."

Shebah is also the only ridesharing service that can legally transport unaccompanied children, children under eight in car seats and babies in boosters, with all drivers having had working with children and police checks.

In March, Shebah secured a $3 million crowd sourcing investment that has helped to scale their technology and expand their national footprint, which Ms O'Hanlon said has meant big things for the business.

"We have seen an increase in the demand for riders, particularly women travelling alone looking for increased sense of safety and families looking for a safe, reliable solution for transporting kids in this region," Ms On'Hanlon said.

Lennox Head based Shebah driver, Catherine Cheyne, said the service currently covered a number of areas across the Northern Rivers.

"We have drivers in Byron, Mullum, Suffolk...all over," she said.

"We can (also) cover any locations for drop-offs."

With over 1000 active drivers nation wide, Shebah is currently looking for Northern Rivers women to join the likes of Ms Cheyne and Byron Bay based Kate van Roo.

"I started driving for Shebah because of what the company stands for and it's foundation is aligned with my beliefs," Ms van Roo explained.

"I feel a lot of pride (for) not only what the company has to offer it's customers, but what is offered to its drivers in safety, flexibility, community and sense of belonging."