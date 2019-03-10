Ladi Abundance weaves intricate sounds

SPECTACULAR: Northern Rivers artist Ladi Abundance, also known as Zoe Everest.

MUSICIAN Ladi Abundance has a rich musical background, including a Bachelor in Jazz Performance, Post-Grad Diploma in Vocal Pedagogy, and SAE Certificate in Electronic Music Production.

Originally from Daylesford, Victoria, her first loves were vocals, piano and production, which she continued to develop passions and skills in since childhood, always wanting to grow and mix things up as an artist.

Ladi Abundance moved to the Northern Rivers in 2016 after a long-standing love affair with the region, which has also been a muse for her latest EP release, Comfort from the Light.

She lived and played Brisbane's West End music scene for many years, best known for her own nine-piece band, The Ladi Abundance Project, and for work as a vocalist in ex-Brisbane hip-hop band, Truth Serum.

We spoke to Zoe Everest, her off-stage name, ahead of her shows.

What can we expect from the launches?

Audiences can expect jazz and R & B inspired vocals live looped over intriguing rhythm sections and Ladi's signature keys.

Many of the songs have never been heard before - original, earthy and sultry, backed by a three piece band: Ben Buckley on drums, Hugh Jones on vibraphone and John Dixon on guitar.

The entire Comfort of the Light tour will feature melodic, harmony rich and dramatic down tempo urban grooves, ranging from laid back soulful pop and hip-hop melodies to passionate electronic loops that might stir the spirit and inspire dancing.

She loves audience participation and working with other artists and will be joined at her Byron launch with the uplifting tropical Afro-Brasilian Boom-bah of Tamwah, followed by Northern Rivers artist Lucy Gallant.

The night will end with an open invitation to the audience for a community jam, and may include some surprise guest performances.

Ladi Abundance is also launching at Lismore's The Dusty Attic with support by Pelu.

What type of music does Ladi Abundance make?

Ladi Abundance makes an eclectic fusion of jazz, soul, R&B pop, and electronic hip-hop, dubbed 'downtempo urban groove'.

What is The Comfort of the Light about?

The Comfort of the Light is an invitation into the powerful rites of passage of womanhood: being seen, letting go and rising up.

Many of the songs came on the back of deep personal loss and are inspired by the need for insight, self-nurturing, empowerment and surrendering to the cracks that allow in the light.

The EP also strongly themes around the cultivation of a wise mind.