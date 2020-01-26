HAT-TRICK: Athlete's impressive effort at Ballina swim

HAT TRICK: Alstonville swimmer Lachlan Walker won all three events 850m, the 1.7km and 200m Dash for Cash at the 2020 Shaws Bay Club and recently won the Yamba Ocean swim.

ALSTONVILLE Aquaman Lachlan Walker swam the hat-trick at the Shaws Bay Swim at Ballina on Sunday morning.

In brilliant sunshine, the powerhouse athlete won the 850m, the 1.7km and the Open 200m Dash for Cash at the event, which was hosted by the Ballina Lighthouse & Lismore Surf Life Saving Club.

Teen mermaid Riley Andrews, 13, from Sawtell, was the first woman across the line in the U40s 850m, the 1.7km events and U15 Dash.

"It was pretty good," she said.

"The water was nice, a little cold at the beginning but I got used to it."

Ballina surf club's director of surf sports, Craig Worling, said after Saturday's thunder and lightning, he was pleased about the ideal conditions for the Sunday morning event.

Standing on the sand by the Shaws Bay Hotel, Worling said he was pleased so many people were prepared to come along and join in.

"The water's looking great," he said ahead of the race.

"We had 100 swimmers registered up until Friday and then another 30 today which is great."

"Many of the swimmers are from local swimming clubs as well as from the surf club.

One swimmer who dove into his first Shaws Bay swim was national-title multiclass athlete Ben Auckram, 15.

Auckram, who normally follows the black line and breaks records for the Lismore Workers Swim Team, said he was excited about the event.

"I came 17th in the 1.7km race which was not bad for my first try," he said afterwards.

"It's very different compared to pool swimming but I enjoyed day.

"My first attempt won't be my last."

Meanwhile, young Ballina swimmer Oliver Brisbane, 12, said he was looking forward to having a go.

Worling said the swim raises much needed funds to help the club do its job.

"The swim is a surf club fundraiser," he said.

"The money goes towards the equipment used to patrol the beaches and so is used to help protect the community."