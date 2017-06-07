Lace up your runners and help fund Our Kids

SPONSERS: Brenda Reyes and Chris Aylward from the National Australia Bank, Graeme Hoskins Lord Taverners, Barbara Chapman, Stephanie Florentine from Masters Games

TIME to put on the running shoes and get training as the countdown to this year's Darrel Chapman Fun Run starts.

September 10 will see participants of all ages and ability warming up at the starting line at Woodlark Street in Lismore to help raise funds for local charity Our Kids.

There are plenty of categories for people to run or walk in -if they are just after a stroll for a good cause or a hardcore runner- including a 4km walk or run, a 10km run and the region's only half marathon.

The iconic event is in its 21st year and there are hopes to raise more than $15,000 from the event for Our Kids, a local charity which raises money for lifesaving paediatric equipment for the Lismore Base Children's Ward and Special Care Nursery; an effort to keep kids local when needing medical care.

The Lord's Taverners, the Masters Games, Our Kids and this year, the National Australia Bank have jumped on board to join forces to ensure the event will be even bigger than before.

Darrel Chapman, a husband, father, distinguished academic and sporting legend, lost his own personal battle with cancer in October 1992.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista, said the format helps include, encourage and champion all to be involved; to walk or run and just have fun.

"Darrel Chapman was all about bringing disability into sports and allowing everyone to be involved, so it's apt that the Darrel Chapman allows everyone to be involved”, Ms Battista said.

Barbara Chapman, the wife of the late Darrel Chapman said the event includes values that Darrel though were important: sport for exercise for everyone in the community.

"I've been involved every year...our family really enjoys it, we are very proud that it's still being held”, she said.

The race will start in Woodlark St and head out on to Molesworth St with the 4 km turn around at the Lismore Turf Club.

The 10km turnaround is at Woodlawn and the half marathon turnaround at Numulgi.

Wether your walking your dog, pushing a pram, strolling with friends or a hardcore runner, registrations are now open at www.darrelchapman.com.