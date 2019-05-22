Labyrinth project moves to next stage

GETTING CLOSE: Volunteers building the Kyogle Labyrinth. BELOW RIGHT: Trish Vidler drawing the winners of the FOL raffle for Mother's Day

THE circular path of the Kyogle Labyrinth is coming along.

Organisers are waiting for the etched pavers to arrive to proceed with the completion of the next stage of the Labyrinth project.

"We will put a call out for volunteers to help lay the turf and the pavers as soon as they arrive,” organisers said.

The Kyogle Men's Shed donated a bee house and a hanging garden and Chaplin's Hairdressing donated an infra-red sauna experience to raise money through a raffle.

Money raised will go towards the purchase of turf for the project.

The 23m wide base of the labyrinth was laid earlier this year by volunteers and council in Alcorn Park near the tennis courts, an area historically known as the bull pen.

The project came about in 2016 when Harmony Walsh's labyrinth idea was voted the People's Choice at the Bright Ideas night in Kyogle.

Since then Friends of the Labyrinth have worked hard to bring the idea to fruition by fundraising thousands of dollars and securing a grant sponsored by Australian Post towards the $75,000 project. Kyogle Council also committed $20,000 in funds from the State Government to make it a reality.

Friends of the Labyrinth committee member Noelle Lynden-Way told The Northern Star in March that the group was delighted with how the project was coming along.

"The concept behind the Labyrinth is to create harmony and balance for people,” she said.

"You leave the outside world with the Labyrinth - you walk into the centre - as you are walking you have time for reflection on yourself and by the time you exit the labyrinth you are actually feeling much healthier about being in the outside world again.

"It's actually taking you into your interior. It will be exciting to see the finished result ... we are so grateful to council.”