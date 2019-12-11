Labour MP attacks Corbyn on leaked tape

Jeremy Corbyn has been left humiliated after his health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth was caught on tape saying that civil servants might have to "safeguard" the nation's security if his Marxist boss wins the election.

With fears about Mr Corbyn's links to terrorist groups already in the mind of voters, a senior Labour MP saying government officials might need to clamp down on national security will give the Tories a huge boost days out from the opening of polls.

"I don't know, on the security stuff," Mr Ashworth said on the leaked tape.

"I worked in No. 10, I think the machine will pretty quickly move to safeguard security, I mean the civil service machine."

Mr Ashworth is also caught on tape saying that Labour has no chance of winning the election because voters hate the current Labour leader, despite the polls tightening.

"But it's not going to happen … I've been going round these national places, it's dire for Labour.

"It's abysmal out there. They can't stand Corbyn and they think Labour's blocked Brexit."

The Labour health spokesman later went on the BBC to say he was with a Tory MP when the conversation was recorded and claimed he was only kidding.

But Mr Corbyn - who may still win Thursday's election with the help of the Scottish Nationalists - was not pleased and would not promise that Mr Ashworth would stay a part of his team.

"I will announce my ministers (if I win the election) on Friday," Mr Corbyn said.

Boris Johnson has bulldozed through Brexit gridlock. Picture: Twitter

Mr Johnson leapt on the tape and said Labour's own team knew their leader was a security risk.

"This country would be led by a Hamas-backing, IRA supporting, anti-Semitism condoning appeaser of the Kremlin - which is what he is, look at the record," Mr Johnson said.

"But if you doubt me, listen to what his health spokesman said today, Jon Ashworth.

"He revealed that he thinks his own leader is a security risk and I think it couldn't be clearer than that."

Break the gridlock. Get Brexit done. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/o4EqkTIqSc — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 10, 2019

It came as Mr Johnson drove a huge Union Jack-donned tractor through a wall labelled "gridlock", in his latest made-for-social media election stunt.

The PM took the tractor at full speed through a huge foam wall to the cheers of supporters in the "red wall" of Labour leave seats.

TORY MEMO CITES FEAR CORBYN COULD WIN

Tories in the UK fear that just 40,000 tactical votes against Mr Johnson at this week's election could see Mr Corbyn rise to power.

The Telegraph reports that an internal memo circulated at the weekend warned conservatives against being complacent about a win.

It stated that just 40,000 votes in key seats could hand Mr Corbyn a shot at Downing Street.

The document reminded its members that just 12 extra seats won by other parties, like the Liberal Democrats or the SNP, would result in a hung parliament.

It says that the chances of Mr Johnson being voted out have been "seriously underestimated".

"(It would take) ass ­little as a one-to-two per cent movement in the current vote in a handful of seats," the memo states. "Voters' high expectations of a Conservative victory leave open the possibility they may use their vote to make a statement, wrongly believing that doing so will not change the outcome."

"The reality is that Jeremy Corbyn is much closer to becoming Prime Minister than many voters realise," the memo said. "Jeremy Corbyn and his Lib Dem, nationalist and Green allies need only 12 more seats than last time to make Jeremy Corbyn prime minister and continue the chaos of a hung parliament. We'll be stuck in this limbo, this first circle of hell, for the foreseeable future."

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

Conservatives remain 11 percentage points ahead of Labour in a poll of polls on Monday.

That would see Boris Johnson's party set for a 46-seat majority.

However, another poll by ComRes for Remain United claims the Tory lead has shrunk to seven per cent.

This would only give the party a two-seat majority.

JOHNSON'S LOVE ACTUALLY BID TO WIN OVER VOTERS

Boris Johnson has channelled the famous cue cards Christmas scene from the film Love Actually in a funny last-minute bid to woo voters

The clip, which has been viewed more than 1 million times, rips off the moment when Andrew Lincoln, playing Mark, declares his love for his mate's partner Juliet, played by Keira Knightley.

Like Mark's desperate plea to Juliet, Johnson asks voters to support him on Thursday's vote to "get Brexit done."

The two-minute clip has been meticulously done to recreate the moment from one of the most popular British Christmas films in the past 20 years.

"We'll have Brexit done, with any luck by next year," the sign Mr Johnson holds up says.

It follows the same script where the woman answering the door tells her partner its carol singers, while Mr Johnson, 55, has a retro boom box playing Silent Night on a dark UK street.

The famous Andrew Lincoln scene from Love Actually. Picture: Alamy

He also shows a picture of a shaggy dog, saying that's what he will look like by the time Brexit is finally done if Labour wins the election.

The joke was a nod to his wild hairstyle, which has slightly come under some control since he started dating girlfriend Carrie Symonds, 31.

Hugh Grant, who played the Prime Minister in the romantic comedy, has been campaigning against Mr Johnson on the streets of London.

Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheonin scene from film Love Actually. Picture: Supplied

There have already been comparisons between his door knocking to another scene in the film.

Mr Grant, a Labour supporter, said he was impressed by the clip, but did not share the views of its content.

"I thought it was well done, clearly high production values the Conservative Party have a lot of money, maybe that's where all the roubles went but I did notice one of the cards he didn't hold up was … because of Christmas you tell the truth," he said on BBC radio last night.

"I just wonder if the spin doctors at the Tory Party thought that was a card that wouldn't look too great in Boris Johnson's hands."

Love Actually has been a theme during the election campaign.

Some voters joked that Mr Johnson could channel Grant's Prime Minister during a meeting with Mr Trump last week.

