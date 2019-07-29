Menu
Jodi McKay in Tweed Heads with then Labor candidate Craig Elliot, prior to the March election.
Jodi McKay in Tweed Heads with then Labor candidate Craig Elliot, prior to the March election. Scott Powick
Politics

Labor's new leader pledges support for the Tweed

Michael Doyle
by
28th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
THE Tweed will be at the "core of Labor's vision" according to the new NSW Opposition Leader.

Jodi McKay told the Tweed Daily News TAFE and youth unemployment were at the heart of her agenda as she rebuilt a party still reeling after its election defeat in March.

The Tweed electorate had a two-party-preferred swing towards Geoff Provest, a feat managed by few members of the Nationals Party.

Ms McKay said she would be advocating for issues which affected the state's most northern electorate.

"My team and I will stand up for communities in the Tweed who have been taken for granted by the Nationals for far too long," she said.

"We'll be holding John Barilaro and Geoff Provest accountable and will have a vision for NSW and the Tweed that sees us as a community, not a corporation."

Ms McKay visited Tweed prior to the March election, promoting her party's pledge for a better TAFE system.

This issue is still at the forefront of her mind as she aims to win over an electorate held by the Nationals since 2007.

Ms McKay said an improved TAFE system would lead to the region's issue of youth unemployment being addressed.

"Support for a stronger TAFE system across all of NSW, including in regions like the Tweed, will remain at the core of Labor's vision," she said.

"We've always understood how important it is for young people in the regions to have the skills they need to access good jobs, and have always fought to protect the TAFE system when the Coalition cuts funding, and raises the cost of courses.

"Communities across the Tweed are crying out for good jobs for young people.

"They know the level of youth unemployment is just too high.

"That's why Labor went to the last election fighting for a new high school in Pottsville, and for a better and more affordable TAFE system."

