Labor's fast train to bypass Lismore

OFF THE RAIL: At the moment it seems Lismore Railway Station is not a planned stop on Labor's proposed $1 billion high-speed rail network. Samantha Elley

LISMORE residents keen to catch a proposed fast train to Brisbane could be left on the sidelines if a controversial plan by Labour gets traction.

On Thursday, the announcement by Labor infrastructure and transport spokesman Anthony Albanese about their plan to spend $1 billion on the construction of a high-speed rail line linking Brisbane to Melbourne via Sydney and Canberra, appears to by-pass Lismore.

A spokesman for Mr Albanese, Matthew Franklin, confirmed the regional stops will include the Gold Coast, Grafton, Port Macquarie, Newcastle and Wagga Wagga on the route between Brisbane to Sydney.

He said the proposed travel time would take two and a half hours at 350km/h and aims to will relieve pressure on crowded airline routes.

Mr Franklin said Mr Albanese has been speaking for years about the regional towns which could be stops of the proposed bullet-train style vehicle.

And Lismore is not on the list, he said.

"If we win the election, we will appoint a high-speed rail authority and look at the study and begin to buy the land so it does not get built out,” he said.

"Mr Alabanese has always said the plan would revolutionise interstate travel and boost regional communities.”

However, Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan said if elected he would lobby Mr Albanese to bring the high-speed train to the Northern Rivers..

"I have been in contact with Albo's office already to advocate for a stop to best serve everyone, be that Casino or Lismore,” he said.

"We need to have stops at the southern and northern ends of the electorate.”

Mr Deegan acknowledged that this fast rail plan will not happen overnight.

"These projects do take time,” he said.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) National Secretary Bob Nanva said High Speed Rail would be fast, comfortable, convenient and competitive.

A former member of the High Speed Rail Advisory Group, Mr Nanva said there's no doubt that if a High Speed Rail service is built, "the passengers will come.”

Infrastructure Australia is already valuing the cost of securing the land required at $2.8 billion.

It has been 15 years since Lismore Railway Station was used for rail travel.