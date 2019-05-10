Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OFF THE RAIL: At the moment it seems Lismore Railway Station is not a planned stop on Labor's proposed $1 billion high-speed rail network.
OFF THE RAIL: At the moment it seems Lismore Railway Station is not a planned stop on Labor's proposed $1 billion high-speed rail network. Samantha Elley
Politics

Labor's fast train to bypass Lismore

Alison Paterson
by
10th May 2019 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE residents keen to catch a proposed fast train to Brisbane could be left on the sidelines if a controversial plan by Labour gets traction.

On Thursday, the announcement by Labor infrastructure and transport spokesman Anthony Albanese about their plan to spend $1 billion on the construction of a high-speed rail line linking Brisbane to Melbourne via Sydney and Canberra, appears to by-pass Lismore.

A spokesman for Mr Albanese, Matthew Franklin, confirmed the regional stops will include the Gold Coast, Grafton, Port Macquarie, Newcastle and Wagga Wagga on the route between Brisbane to Sydney.

He said the proposed travel time would take two and a half hours at 350km/h and aims to will relieve pressure on crowded airline routes.

Mr Franklin said Mr Albanese has been speaking for years about the regional towns which could be stops of the proposed bullet-train style vehicle.

And Lismore is not on the list, he said.

"If we win the election, we will appoint a high-speed rail authority and look at the study and begin to buy the land so it does not get built out,” he said.

"Mr Alabanese has always said the plan would revolutionise interstate travel and boost regional communities.”

However, Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan said if elected he would lobby Mr Albanese to bring the high-speed train to the Northern Rivers..

"I have been in contact with Albo's office already to advocate for a stop to best serve everyone, be that Casino or Lismore,” he said.

"We need to have stops at the southern and northern ends of the electorate.”

Mr Deegan acknowledged that this fast rail plan will not happen overnight.

"These projects do take time,” he said.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) National Secretary Bob Nanva said High Speed Rail would be fast, comfortable, convenient and competitive.

A former member of the High Speed Rail Advisory Group, Mr Nanva said there's no doubt that if a High Speed Rail service is built, "the passengers will come.”

Infrastructure Australia is already valuing the cost of securing the land required at $2.8 billion.

It has been 15 years since Lismore Railway Station was used for rail travel.

albert albanese casino high-speed rail patrick deegan politics railway railways train travel transport
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Council 'under prepared' in days after flood, coroner hears

    premium_icon Council 'under prepared' in days after flood, coroner hears

    Crime A CORONER will hand down her recommendations today after an inquest into the deaths of a mum and her two children when their van plunged into the Tweed River.

    • 10th May 2019 11:15 AM
    CWA vs Wicked campers: Women on a mission to ban vans

    premium_icon CWA vs Wicked campers: Women on a mission to ban vans

    News Northern Rivers groups lead the charge to lobby government

    'Get out or I'll throw you down the f---ing stairs'

    premium_icon 'Get out or I'll throw you down the f---ing stairs'

    Crime Disgraced Ballina businesswoman pleads guilty to intimidation

    Drug syndicate duo may lodge guilty pleas, court hears

    premium_icon Drug syndicate duo may lodge guilty pleas, court hears

    Crime Both men are facing significant drug supply allegations

    • 10th May 2019 12:00 PM