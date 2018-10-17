Labor outmuscles Opposition on Premier probe

The Premier slashed the funding after the State KAP MPs failed to denounce KAP Senator Fraser Anning’s contentious “final solution” speech as she had asked.

THE Palaszczuk Government has used its numbers to quash an Opposition attempt to establish a select Ethics committee to investigate contempt allegations levelled at the Premier.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington this morning attempted to seek leave to move a motion in State Parliament to establish the bi-partisan committee to take over a probe into allegations levelled at Ms Palaszczuk over her moves to cut funding to the Katter's Australian Party MPs.

Speaker Curtis Pitt last week revealed he was referring Ms Palaszczuk to the Ethics Committee on the grounds her repeated comments about KAP may amount to threats, intimidation, molestation of a member, compulsion to menace and improper influence.

But the LNP wants a new committee established, made up of three LNP MPs, three Labor MPs and one crossbench MP who is not a member of the KAP.

Crossbench MPs including Greens MP Michael Berkman and Independent Sandy Bolton voted with the LNP to allow the motion to be moved but they failed with Labor using its majority to vote down the move 47 to 44.