Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Labor under pressure to block trade deals

by Matt Coughlan
10th Oct 2019 3:25 PM

UNIONS, churches and aid groups are piling pressure on Labor to block free trade agreements with Indonesia, Hong Kong and Peru.

A bipartisan parliamentary committee has given the Indonesia and Hong Kong deals the green light, with an agreement expected to be bundled into legislation with free trade arrangement with Peru.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions, the Australian Catholic Social Justice Council and the Australian Conservation Foundation have urged federal opposition and crossbench senators to oppose the bill.

Friends of the Earth Australia, the Public Health Association of Australia and ActionAid Australia have also written to Labor over controversial provisions which allow foreign companies to sue the government.

Investor-state dispute settlement provisions (ISDS) in the Indonesia deal allow foreign firms to take action if they believe their interests have been harmed through law changes.

Australian Fair Trade and Investment Network convenor Patricia Ranald said the government was trying to bundle the deals together to rush them through.

"This gives even less opportunity than usual to scrutinise and debate the merits of each of these three agreements before voting on the legislation," she said on Thursday.

The letters argue ISDS provisions are contrary to the policies of Labor, Greens and Centre Alliance and counter international trends moving away from the clauses.

Dr Ranald said the Indonesia deal also proposed expanding the numbers of temporary workers, which could make them vulnerable to exploitation.

"None of the deals have enforceable commitments by governments to implement labour rights and environmental standards," she said.

More Stories

foreign trade labor government trade unions

Top Stories

    Which town on the Northern Rivers has highest obesity rate?

    premium_icon Which town on the Northern Rivers has highest obesity rate?

    Health LOOKS like it might be time to get on the treadmill...

    Metgasco at the centre of takeover bid

    premium_icon Metgasco at the centre of takeover bid

    Business The coal seam gas company failed in its bid to operate at Bentley

    What do you buy when you have nothing left?

    premium_icon What do you buy when you have nothing left?

    Community A "tornado of fire came across the paddock"

    • 10th Oct 2019 2:36 PM
    Show us a great story in thee minutes and win $1000

    premium_icon Show us a great story in thee minutes and win $1000

    Whats On The Really Short Film Festival is back for 2019