Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen. Picture: Kym Smith
Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen. Picture: Kym Smith
Politics

‘No apologies’ for tax proposals

by Marnie Banger
30th Jan 2019 10:13 AM

THE man who would be treasurer in a Labor federal government says the party makes no apology for wanting to change taxes to make Australia fairer.

The comment by shadow treasurer Chris Bowen comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison ramped up attacks on Labor's economic credentials and plans for "$200 billion in new and higher taxes".

Mr Bowen says the prime minister is running a scare campaign about Labor's intentions ahead of the national election due by May.

"What we're doing is reforming unsustainable, unfair concessions and loopholes in the system," he told ABC Radio National on Wednesday.

"We make no apology for that, it's the right policy," Mr Bowen didn't deny the $200 billion figure linked to Labor's reform when it was put to him.

But he said it was necessary for Australia to invest more in schools and hospitals and in initiatives such as universal preschool for three-year-olds, closing the gender pay gap and making personal income tax cuts. "These are all important plans for Australia's future. There's are all Labor's plans," he said.

Among Labor's pledged changes is retaining the negative gearing tax break only for newly-built homes, with the policy grandfathered so the changes won't apply to existing investors.

The opposition has also proposed a reduction in the capital gains tax discount and ending cash handouts for non-taxpaying shareholders on their dividend credits.

Mr Bowen said Labor has had the courage to be upfront about its plans and seek a mandate for them.

Mr Morrison on Tuesday argued the Australian economy would be weaker under a government led by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks general-seniors-news labor federal government politics tax

Top Stories

    All you need to know about the nbn but were afraid to ask

    premium_icon All you need to know about the nbn but were afraid to ask

    News IF YOU'RE confused about the nbn and what it really means for you, you're not alone. We decided to get an expert to explain it all.

    Tribute to kind man who loved family, friends and flowers

    premium_icon Tribute to kind man who loved family, friends and flowers

    News Much-loved Lismore man Ronald McMahon has passed away, aged 88

    Norco boss: 'We may not have an industry in five years'

    premium_icon Norco boss: 'We may not have an industry in five years'

    News Horrific conditions are pushing farmers to the brink

    Beloved toy store to close down after 65 years

    premium_icon Beloved toy store to close down after 65 years

    News Lismore shop had been run by three generations of the same family