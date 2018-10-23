Menu
NSW Labor will establish an ombudsman service for aged care
Labor promises to rollout protection plan for aged care

23rd Oct 2018 4:00 PM

NSW Labor will establish an ombudsman service for NSW retirement villages, if elected in the 2019 State Election.

The promise comes after the Federal Government announced a Royal Commission into the aged care sector last month.

NSW Shadow Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation Yasmin Catley said the ombudsman would protect almost 90,000 NSW aged care residents.

"There is strong support for an ombudsman from residents of retirement villages and residential parks - with 40 submissions to the recent government review calling for such a role," Ms Catley said.

"The ombudsman will be an expert inside government on such matters - keeping more cases out of the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal, as well as encouraging settlement of disputes between residents and operators in the first instance."

Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot said local aged care residents would also welcome the extra government assistance.

"There is a glaring need for an ombudsman to address a variety of concerns raised with me by Tweed residents living in retirement villages and residential parks," Mr Elliot said.

