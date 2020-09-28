Labor MP in push for legal pot in NSW

Marijuana: Moves to decriminalise drug in spite of ALP policy

A state Labor MP is pushing for pot to be decriminalised, saying we should follow in the footsteps of US presidential ­aspirant Joe Biden, who has put legalising marijuana on his policy platform.

But left-aligned Upper House MP Rose Jackson's call contradicts official ALP policy and Opposition Leader Jodi McKay's stance on the subject, and has been condemned by drug reformers.

Ms Jackson claimed "decriminalising cannabis is not a radical proposition" and would be "economically sensible" during a speech to the NSW parliament last week.

She also ­argued the medical effects of the drug are no more addictive or harmful than alcohol or tobacco.

NSW Upper House MP Rose Jackson, who wants marijuana legalised.

Ms Jackson says marijuana is argusbly less addictive than alcohol.

"After Nov­ember this year, it may be the case that the entire United States of America joins the list after the announcement this week that, if elected, President Joe Biden would move to decriminalise cannabis and expunge previous convictions for personal use of cannabis," she said.

A spokeswoman for Ms McKay said: "NSW Labor does not support decriminalisation of recreational cannabis use. Backbench members of parliament of course have personal views on some policy matters."

Advocacy group Drug Free Australia said marijuana was not safer than cigarettes and had been linked to higher rates of psychosis.

